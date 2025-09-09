Column: Jordan Baker: Loving tribute raises funds for local charity

After the sudden and unexpected loss of his father, Josh Dean and his friends rallied together to support Halifax Society for the Blind with a sponsored bike ride from Halifax to Filey, held in loving memory of his dad.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Dean, aged just 54, sadly passed away in June 2025. He was a much-loved member of the Calderdale charity and had recently taken on the role of trustee. Always an active part of the Society, Nigel was a regular at social gatherings and a proud member of the bowling club, where he built lasting friendships and shared plenty of laughter.

Living with a visual impairment since his teenage years, Nigel found a real sense of belonging within the Halifax Society for the Blind. It was a place where he felt supported, connected, and truly at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Straight away, almost as soon as he died, I thought: I need to try and do something for the Blind Society.” Shared Josh.

Getting ready to go – Josh and his friends outside Halifax Society for the Blind HQ.

On Saturday, 2nd August, Josh set off on his fundraising challenge, a bike ride from the Society’s headquarters all the way to Filey beach.

What began as a solo idea quickly grew into something bigger, as many of Josh’s friends chose to join him on the journey. They, too, had fond memories of Nigel and were eager to support the cause in his honour.

Through a JustGiving page which was shared across social media, the ride raised an incredible £1,875 in Nigel’s memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the generosity shown, Josh said: “It really shocked me a little bit, but it was so lovely that so many people donated, and a lot of it came down to the people who joined me on the ride as well. I’m so grateful to them, and to everyone who contributed...

Friendship and fundraising.

… The work the Society does is so important, not just in raising awareness, but in creating that real sense of community. I always knew it mattered, but I hadn’t realised just how important it was until now.”

The funds raised will go towards installing a community defibrillator outside Halifax Society for the Blind, as well as providing additional resources to further support their work.

The journey itself was no small task, taking Josh and his team 11 hours to complete the 151km route, with plenty of pit stops along the way. Josh even filmed a vlog to capture the experience, which you can watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gdShEBs5Xw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye Herbert, CEO of Halifax Society for the Blind, paid tribute to Nigel and praised Josh’s efforts: “Nigel had a positive impact on all who met him, a wicked sense of humour combined with a huge heart secured his place as a firm favourite at our social groups, and his lived experience made him a valuable asset to the Board of Trustees.

Celebrations all round as Josh and his team complete their ride for Halifax Society for the Blind.

The fundraising cycle his son, Josh, completed on behalf of Halifax Society for the Blind will leave a lasting legacy, and although Nigel will be greatly missed, the connection the Charity now has with Josh will allow his memory to live on.”

Looking ahead, Josh hopes to continue his fundraising efforts and ongoing support for Halifax Society for the Blind, ensuring his father’s legacy carries on through the community that meant so much to him.

This article is written in memory of Nigel Dean.