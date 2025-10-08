Column: Jordan Baker: Research and peer support combine to tackle Long Covid in Calderdale

For many, the Covid-19 pandemic feels like a distant memory. Yet for others in Calderdale, its impact continues daily. Long Covid or post-Covid-19 syndrome affects thousands locally and remains a condition still not fully understood.

Living with Long Covid

Long Covid is diagnosed when symptoms persist for more than 12 weeks after infection. These vary widely: some experience fatigue, muscle pain, or breathlessness, while others report problems with memory, concentration, and daily functioning.

For some, symptoms are manageable. For others, the changes are life-altering, forcing people to step back from careers, family roles, and activities they once loved. This unpredictability can feel isolating, especially with limited public awareness. Peer support has therefore become vital.

Calderdale Long Covid Support Group

Launched in 2022 with Calderdale’s Public Health Team, the group offers a safe space to connect, share experiences, and know they are not alone. Meeting twice a month, sessions range from informal gatherings to structured “listening and sharing” events. Members also stay in touch daily via WhatsApp and Facebook.

One member said:

“The support group has been a lifeline. Long Covid doesn’t just affect your body; it can feel like you’re grieving the life you had. Talking with others who truly understand gives you hope.”

The group now has around 70 members and welcomes more.

Finding a Way

In July, the group published Finding a way: What helps in long Covid recovery?, co-produced with members and led by independent researcher (and member) Juliette Hough.

Supported by Calderdale Public Health, NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, and Calderdale Cares Partnership, and funded through the NHS Better Care Fund, the report explores what has helped recovery and what continues to hold people back.

Juliette explained:

“I was struggling with Long Covid and couldn’t find clear evidence on recovery. I wanted to hear directly from people who’d improved, and to share that knowledge so others can see recovery is possible.”

The report showed that while recovery is achievable, it depends on the right support. Findings included:

• 6,800 people in Calderdale are estimated to be living with Long Covid

• 20% experience significant limits in daily life

• Stigma remains a barrier to support

• Many remain undiagnosed due to low GP referrals to Long Covid clinics

The Calderdale Post-Covid Service, launched in 2021 in Sowerby Bridge, was described as “essential,” offering validation, symptom management, and practical advice, including help with employers and benefits.

The report sets out five key recommendations:

Secure and strengthen Long Covid services Increase awareness and referrals Address health inequalities Enhance mental health support Public health campaigns

Read the full report: Finding a way report.

Looking Ahead

Long Covid continues to present challenges, but local research and peer support offer hope and practical solutions. The report highlights what needs to change, while the support group ensures no one has to navigate alone.

The Calderdale Long Covid Support Group meets on the third Friday of each month (1–3 pm) and runs a listening and sharing group on the first Monday (1–2.30 pm).

For more information or to join: [email protected]