Community spirit shines as Bob’s Bus Buddies raise thousands for Overgate Hospice
What started as a casual pint between father and son has blossomed into a lively and uplifting weekly tradition, providing retired bus drivers with a wonderful way to stay connected after their working days. Every Wednesday at The Plummet Line in Halifax, Bob’s Bus Buddies gather to share stories, enjoy one another’s company, and raise essential funds for the Hospice. It was Bus Buddy Dennis Collins who first suggested turning their regular meetups into fundraising events and since then, the group’s impact has been nothing short of remarkable.
Bob, David Sayer, John Guy, and Dennis Collins organised a memorable fundraising pub tour, travelling in a vintage bus that brought extra charm and character to their journey. Stopping at local favourites including The Malthouse in Rishworth, The Fleece in Ripponden, and The Sportsman’s Inn in Greetland and thanks to the generosity of supporters along the way, an impressive £2,040 was raised.
As proud, long-term advocates, the group wanted to give back to their community in a meaningful way by uniting through their shared passion and friendships to make a real difference.
The Hospice are grateful to local supporters organising their own fundraising!
Join other Hospice Heros and turn compassion into powerful change in the Calderdale community!