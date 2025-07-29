Councillor Paul Bellenger: Empowering Young Voices: At last, a step forward by Labour

Labour’s decision to extend voting rights to 16- and 17-year-olds is a welcome but not original move. The Liberal Democrats have long championed this cause, recognising that young people deserve a say in shaping the future they will inherit.

Across the UK, 16- and 17-year-olds already work, pay taxes, and serve in the armed forces. They make informed decisions about their education and health. Denying them the vote has been an outdated contradiction. Labour’s reform finally brings Westminster in line with Scotland and Wales, where young people have voted in devolved elections for years.

This policy is part of a broader package of electoral reforms, including expanded voter ID options and tougher rules on foreign interference.

While some measures are sensible — like allowing bank cards and digital IDs — others raise questions about implementation and accessibility. We must ensure these changes don’t exclude vulnerable voters.

But giving young people the vote is only the beginning. True democratic renewal demands proportional representation, so every vote counts equally. The First Past the Post system continues to distort outcomes and entrench division. Liberal Democrats remain committed to replacing it with a fairer, more representative model.

We also call for deeper civic education in schools. If we’re inviting young people into the democratic process, we must equip them with the tools to engage confidently and critically. Voting should be the start of lifelong participation, not a one-off event.

For years I have expressed my thoughts on how the educational system should change and that subjects such as politics and finance should be incorporated into the curriculum.

Having a better understanding of democracy and why we need it is fundamental in the sustainability of our country; our young adults are the policy-makers of the future and the Liberal Democrats recognise this, hence supporting their right to vote.

Labour’s reforms are being sold as a bold reset — but they’re catching up, not leading. The Liberal Democrats will continue to push for a modern, inclusive democracy that empowers every citizen, regardless of age, background, or postcode.

We welcome the introduction of automated voter registration, which could reduce barriers to participation and streamline the process for millions.

But we urge the government to ensure that data privacy and consent remain central to any digital reform.

We also support stronger protections for campaigners and candidates who too often face abuse and intimidation. But these protections must be matched by a political culture that values respect, dialogue, and accountability — not just during elections, but every day.

Finally, we must not overlook the importance of political culture. Expanding the franchise is meaningless if young people are met with cynicism, division, and disillusionment. We need a politics that inspires — one that listens, includes, and delivers.

To the young voters joining us: welcome. Your voice matters. Your vote is powerful. And your future is worth fighting for.

Remember that today’s politics shapes tomorrow’s future.