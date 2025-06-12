Dad of stillborn daughter urges others to show kindness on Father's Day week

Ben Moorhouse, 42, of Halifax, whose daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 37 weeks of pregnancy in October 2018 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, says many grieving dads will go through this Father's Day week suffering in silence and urges people to show a care and kindness.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben, alongside Gaynor Thompson, is the trustee of charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, which supports research to save babies lives and supports parents whose babies have died.

Ahead of Father's Day this Sunday Ben said: "After the first year following the death of your baby any support you did have drops off dramatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For Dads this is even far more the case than mums. We are expected to be strong and just to get on with it. If we go on to have other children people rarely mention the name of our other children who exist.

Ben Moorhouse and Kallipateira

"When you have experienced the death of a baby we must live with this every single day.

"If you know a dad who has experienced the death of a baby at any stage , please do reach out to them this week to simply say thinking of you . If you know the baby's name, please acknowledge this in your contact.

"It doesn't matter when the baby died , this could have been fifty years ago , please still reach out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To give even just a little bit of kindness to someone who needs it is a great gift."

Ben Moorhouse of Halifax

Next month Ben will take on two extreme challenges within one week to raise funds for Professor Alexander Heazell and his team at the Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre in Manchester. He is now £720 short of his £10,000 fundraising target.

On July 12-13 he is walking 120 miles non-stop from the Angel of the North to Manchester.

Then on July 20 on the Greek island of Rhodes he will be taking on the mountain road of Prophet Elias Monastery in Faliraki a total of 50 times.

Ben will only arrive in Rhodes just hours before.

To support Ben to reach his target please visit

For any support this Father's Day week please contact