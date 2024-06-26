DATING TABOOS: Third of GenZ would dump partner over political vote
In fact, new research conducted by Haypp, has revealed that two thirds of GenZ do not wish to discuss politics at all, and a third would even go as far as ending a relationship based on their partner's vote in the 2024 general election. The survey also quizzed the nation on more taboo dating topics and found that 55% would also prefer to keep religious beliefs to themselves until at least the third date.
While you might be forgiven for assuming that GenZ would be the most carefree generation, 87% agreed that they would be embarrassed to admit that they smoke and 78% would also hide their vaping habit from dates.
More generally, Brits hate to have conversations about their height and weight, with over 40% admitting that they will actively try to hide this attribute on their dating profile, and a huge 91%, would not progress with a second date if this was discussed on the first date.
There are, however, a number of traditionally ‘taboo topics’ that the UK is generally quite happy to discuss during dates in 2024, including a huge 80% of the UK who are happy to discuss money and income. 90% of us also like to spark up debates around conspiracy theories and 81% are quite open to questions about their sex life.
Overall, the top 10 dating ‘taboo topics’ in the UK are:
-
Weight
-
Smoking
-
Family plans
-
Vaping
-
Political views
-
Religious beliefs
-
Gender identity
-
Sexuality
-
Covid vaccine status
-
Dating Intentions
Markus Lindblad, from Haypp, said: “Dating can be a difficult field to navigate and it’s interesting to see which attributes we are a little embarrassed or shy about. It’s no surprise to see that bad habits like smoking are something that we do not find attractive. Luckily something like this can be easily fixed with the use of nicotine pouches!”
