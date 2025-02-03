Dean of Bradford to swim, cycle, and run over 50km at Abu Dhabi Triathlon to raise money for the cathedral

The Very Revd Andy Bowerman, Dean of Bradford, is taking part in the competition on Saturday, February 8, and you can support the Cathedral by donating today to the ‘Dean Andy Dares!’ appeal.

The Very Revd Andy Bowerman, Dean of Bradford, will be heading back to the United Arab Emirates in February to take part in this year’s TriYAS Triathlon – his first ever triathlon!

The Triathlon will see Dean Andy swim 1.5km, cycle 40km and finally run 10km, and he is raising funds to help support Bradford Cathedral, the city’s oldest building.

The day-to-night triathlon, now in its 15th year, takes place on Saturday, February 8 at the Yas Marina Circuit. It bills itself as ‘a community where every participant, from kids to adults, first-timers to pros, and individuals to teams, finds their place.’

Dean Andy, before returning to Bradford in 2022, was based in Dubai, working with the Mission to Seafarers from 2018.

The Very Revd Andy Bowerman, Dean of Bradford, says: “I’ve not run since I had a knee replacement in 2018 and my busy schedule as Dean has kept me away from the training track. But I’ve been busy preparing for the triathlon over the last few months, including running a weekly parkrun at Lister Park.

“The TriYAS 2025 triathlon will be a big challenge, but I’m looking forward to it, and I will be greatly spurred on by your support. All the money raised will help support the amazing work of Bradford Cathedral in this exciting City of Culture year – and beyond.”

Liz Purchase, Head of Fundraising at Bradford Cathedral, says: “Bradford Cathedral is at the heart of the city’s fascinating history and its people; it is a place of inspiration and peace, and an important asset for Bradford, but it costs over £2,850 a day to run.

“As well as conserving our beautiful building, we want to continue our amazing education and music work supporting children and young people from across the city, and welcome visitors from across the world.

“Our ‘Dean Andy Dares!’ campaign is a fantastic opportunity for people to support and help ensure the Cathedral, Bradford’s oldest buildings, has a future.”

To donate to this cause please visit https://justgiving.com/campaign/dean-andy-dares, and to find out more information about the TriYAS Triathlon, please go to https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/healthandfitness/triyas-detailpage