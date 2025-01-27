Dental practice offers affordable appointments to support patients struggling to access NHS dentistry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tower Hill Dental Practice, based in Sowerby Bridge, is taking a proactive approach to address the growing crisis in NHS dentistry.

In response to the increasing number of people struggling to secure an NHS dental appointment, the practice is offering 120 low-cost appointments throughout February and March for just £25 - a rate lower than the current NHS Band A charge of £26.80.

Each person's appointment will include a full dental check-up, an X-ray, a 3D digital dental scan, and a tailored treatment plan, providing new patients with a comprehensive assessment of their oral health at an accessible price.

Practice manager and co-owner Rachel Dilley explains the motivation behind the initiative: "When we opened our practice in April 2023, we tried for an NHS contract but were unsuccessful due to government underfunding and constraints. We fully support the government in its efforts to improve NHS services, but NHS dentistry urgently requires reform to ensure a sustainable future.

Lead Dentist Dr. Madeline Sariei with Practice Manager and owner Rachel Dilley

"Every day across the UK, we hear from people who cannot access a dentist, and we see this frustration firsthand in our own community. We want to take action and encourage other dental practices to do the same."

The accessibility crisis in NHS dentistry has been widely reported, with long waiting lists and limited availability leaving many patients without essential dental care. Tower Hill Dental Practice is committed to supporting local residents by providing an affordable alternative for those struggling to secure an appointment.

To ensure fair access, appointments must be paid for at the time of booking and are non-refundable, preventing false bookings that could otherwise take availability away from those in need.

Patients can book their first appointment online via the 'Book Now' page on the practice’s website, or by calling 01422 833331.