Desperate search for new home for cats with incredible bond

Carers for two cats with an incredibly close bond are struggling to find the pair a home where they can stay together.

Timmy and Wisp, who have had a rocky life up until now, were admitted to Cats Protection Halifax, Huddersfield & Wakefield back in January but it has proved difficult to find them a suitable home.

Despite a tough upbringing, the pair are gentle cats who like nothing more than hanging out together. Timmy is a handsome black and white tuxedo gentleman, around eight or nine years old, while Wisp is thought to be around five. At some point, Wisp suffered a trauma to his eye which makes it appear cloudy, but this doesn’t cause him any issues.

A trial separation where they were placed with two fosterers, in the hope it would be easier to rehome them individually, proved incredibly stressful for them and they were soon reunited.

Timmy and Wisp found being separated stressful

Team coordinator Carole Whittingham MBE said: “Timmy and Wisp are a lovely pair of cats that deserve to find a home of their own. It can be tricky finding someone looking to take on two new cats at once but these two are such great friends that we cannot contemplate splitting them up. Wisp especially takes comfort in Timmy’s company, while his older friend always looks out for him.

“They are likely to be shy at first but they are both affectionate; given time and space we have no doubt they will blossom into happy members of the family who will delight in a fuss and a stroke. After experiencing unsettled lives up until now, we are desperate to find them a home where they will thrive knowing they can settle down in peace. All cats deserve a second chance.”

To enquire about adopting Timmy and Wisp and to learn more about Cats Protection Halifax, Huddersfield & Wakefield visit www.cats.org.uk/halifax