Discovery of gold marks 35 years of volunteer ownership at community theatre

Volunteers at Todmorden’s iconic Hippodrome Theatre are celebrating an incredible milestone — 35 years since they saved the historic venue from closure and took ownership of what is now one of the UK’s largest volunteer-powered theatres. And as if on cue, the building itself has offered up a glittering tribute to their dedication: a stash of real gold, hidden in the walls for over a century.

During recent construction works on the £2 million Raise The Roof redevelopment project, a small wallet was discovered tucked behind the theatre’s Proscenium Arch whilst inspecting the ornate plasterwork. Inside? Sheets of genuine gold leaf — thought to have been accidentally left behind during the Hippodrome’s original construction in 1908.

“It was such an incredible find,” said Deborah Barker, volunteer archivist at the Hippodrome. “To think it had been sitting there, untouched for 117 years — it’s like a golden time capsule from the theatre’s past.”

The Edwardian Hippodrome, was rescued from closure in 1990 by the Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (TAODS), who raised £35,000 to purchase the venue, having rented it from the previous owners since 1956. Since then, it’s been lovingly restored and run entirely by volunteers.

Deborah Barker, volunteer archivist at the Hippodrome Theatre archiving the alterations to the Edwardian Theatre

Now, with scaffolding in place and builders on-site, work is underway to replace the deteriorating cinema tower with a striking new three-storey extension. The redevelopment will include new fully accessible entrances, a community café, modern rehearsal spaces, and vital backstage upgrades — all designed to futureproof the Hippodrome for the next generation.

“This is more than a building project,” said Chair Helen Clarkson. “It’s a once-in-a-generation investment in Todmorden’s creative future, powered by the same volunteer spirit that saved this place 35 years ago.”

The theatre remains open throughout construction, continuing to host live events and film screenings — including a free family cinema programme this August supported by Todmorden Town Council and Dementia Friendly Todmorden.

To find out more about the Raise The Roof project or to support the theatre, visit www.todhip.org or email [email protected].