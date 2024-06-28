Eclipse Energy Earns High Commendations at Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eclipse Energy is proud to announce that they have received Highly Commended honours in two prestigious categories at the Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards 2024. These awards recognise the outstanding contributions made by organisations towards energy efficiency and sustainability in the region.

Eclipse Energy was celebrated in the Regional Small Scale Project of the Year and Regional Solar PV Installer and Contractor of the Year categories.

The accolade in the Regional Small Scale Project of the Year category highlighted their collaboration with the National Trust to upgrade solar panels at Gibson Mill, located within the grounds of Hardcastle Crags in Hebden Bridge. This project eliminated the need for a diesel generator, significantly reducing noise and pollution while providing a reliable power supply for events and daily operations.

Additionally, being highly commended in the Regional Solar PV Installer and Contractor of the Year category underscores their dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable solar solutions across the region. From residential rooftops to large commercial installations, Eclipse Energy is committed to helping individuals and organisations harness the power of solar energy for a more sustainable future.

Eclipse Energy Renewables

Wayne Kenward, Managing Director of Eclipse Energy Renewables, expressed his excitement and gratitude: "We are incredibly honored to receive these Highly Commended awards at the Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards 2024. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are committed to providing exceptional service and sustainable energy solutions to our customers. We are proud of our contributions to energy efficiency and sustainability in the region."