Elaine from Halifax receives national honour for supporting the Coronation of HM King Charles III

Coronation Spectator’s Group Member, Elaine, who is a member of West Yorkshire Scouts, played a vital role in supporting the Coronation and doing their duty to the King. The medal acts as a thank you gift from the nation to commemorate the Coronation for the people who made the historic service happen. Elaine was selected to assist on the day supporting the younger volunteers of Scouts in roles such as duty managers and shift leaders.

Elaine, from West Yorkshire Scouts said ‘I was very surprised to receive the award and also very honoured too, I will treasure this medal forever. I was team leader for a number of Scouts who were attending the Coronation from across the Commonwealth. Helping and supporting them when they arrived in London, looking after their wellbeing and helping them with orientation. The main group of Scouts I helped with had travelled from Nepal. It was the Kings special day; the King himself is passionate about supporting so many good causes that it was a privilege to give service back and help and support him on this momentous day of his Coronation.’

Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden said ‘The Coronation would not be possible without the dedication and selfless service shown by our armed forces and other public servants. This Medal is a fitting recognition of their efforts, and a thank you from the nation. It will be worn with pride for years to come.’

Elaine pictured with Polar Explorer and Scout Ambassador, Dwayne Fields