Explore 1,400 years of the city’s history with the new Bradford Cathedral timeline

You can view the timeline in the grounds of Bradford Cathedral, or discover even more with their online version.

Visitors to Bradford Cathedral can now explore a visual timeline of the Cathedral's history, from its 7th century Saxon beginnings - with panels displaying significant dates in the building's history - through to the present time.

The hoardings were designed by Bradford agency Out of Place, and created as part of Kala Sangam's multi-million-pound redevelopment, with funding from DCMS & Arts Council England, National Lottery Heritage Fund and The Garfield Weston Foundation.

The timeline was researched and compiled by Maggie Myers, Bradford Cathedral's Director of Education and Visitors, with additional photography provided by the marketing team past and present.

The Very Revd Andy Bowerman (Dean of Bradford), Maggie Myers and others check out the timeline.

Maggie Myers says: “It was wonderful to be given the opportunity to cover the bare hoardings that have been put up at the lower end of the Cathedral grounds, as part of the Kala Sangam re-development work.

“It really was a very big blank canvas and we are absolutely delighted to be able to show the long history of Bradford Cathedral on this hillside in such a striking way, with a visual timeline that takes you through the ages as you walk.

“If you haven't ventured here, please do come and walk your way through almost 1,400 years of Bradford's history - all the way from the year 627 to 2024, with the final board in the timeline of course being 2025, Bradford City of Culture year!

“Once you've done that, you might then want to pop into the Cathedral and see some of that history for yourself. We'd love to see you!”

The timeline will be available for viewing in the grounds of Bradford Cathedral – starting at the State Gate entrance - during the regular visiting hours and around services and events - until work is completed on the Bradford Arts Centre.

You can also view an online timeline, with even more dates and historical information, on the Bradford Cathedral website.