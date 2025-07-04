Explorers in Brighouse are inspiring local teens to gain new skills and dream big

Even more teens in Brighouse are being inspired to gain new skills and dream big with Brighouse Odyssey Explorers.

Since launching earlier this year, the Explorer Unit (aged 14-17) have had an action packed few months, taking part in just some of the over 200 different activities Scouting has to offer.

From navigation, survival skills and cooking on a fire, to hikes, archery and even going on their first weekend camp, the explorers have been taking every opportunity to get outdoors and try new things!

Volunteer Explorer leader Andrew said “It’s great to see Explorers trying new activities, gaining confidence and learning life skills. It’s very rewarding to be a part of that in the community, supporting the next generation”.

Brighouse Odyssey Explorers during their recent camp.

Being a youth member or an adult volunteer with Scouts is all about having new experiences, doing things you never thought possible and gaining new skills, all whilst making friends and memories that will last a lifetime along the way.

One of the Odyssey Explorers said "It's good to be pushed outside of your comfort zone by doing new things in Explorers."

Another added, "I'm part of a group of friends I can trust and enjoy spending time with."

Whether Explorers are hiking to faraway lands or taking on challenges in the local town hall, they get to discover the world on their own terms and play a main role in deciding their own programme.

Some of the Explorers are even going a step further, becoming young leaders and sharing their skills with younger members of the scouting family.

And with plans for the coming months such as continuing to working on their survival skills badge, going on another camp in September and helping the Explorers to work towards their DofE, it’s certain the unit will continue to grow and thrive.

To start your Scouting adventure and find your nearest group visit: https://brighousescouts.org.uk/contact-us/