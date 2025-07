The Grand Children sandwich cuddle!!

Family Dementia Memory Walk

Brian Collins was a Halifax lad born and bred! He was a community minded fun loving man who gave a lot to Halifax. He was involved in cubs and scouts and ran the Halifax Drum & Trumpet Core & The 32nd Halifax Scout Troop & Venture Scouts. He ran his own Textile firm Collins Fibres Ltd on Winding Road in the town and went on to open Automobilia Car Museum & Rafters Restaurant. He loved his family and in his words we were his Universe!