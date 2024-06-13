Father's Day surprises for Dads affected by heart conditions

A Halifax florist is celebrating three dads who have been affected by serious heart conditions this Father's Day.

As part of their ongoing partnership with the British Heart Foundation (BHF), Haute Florist, headquartered in Halifax, is delivering special packages to dads in celebration of Father’s Day this Sunday 16 June. Among the recipients are Stuart Waters, 50, and Lee Panayi-Davidson, 38, both of whom are cardiac arrest survivors. Also receiving a special package is Matt Roberts, 40, whose daughter Amalie was born with a potentially fatal heart condition. Maryam Ghani, Brand Manager at Haute Florist, said: “All of these dads have been brave enough to share their stories to inspire others to overcome obstacles life throws in the way. “We want to thank them for this and make them feel special this Father’s Day.” Stuart, from Tunbridge Wells, suffered a cardiac arrest when he returned home from football training in 2022. His children Sadie and Jude, were in the back of the car at the time and raised the alarm. Leanne, Stuart’s wife and their neighbours, helped carry out CPR until the ambulance arrived. Stuart said: “The kids were just amazing. They managed to raise the alarm and they tried to get me into a safe space. I was later told that I’d been clinically dead for 18 minutes.” Leanne added: “He might not completely realise, but he’s seen how precious life is, how it could be gone in seconds. It’s made him easier going I think, more aware of how fragile life can be.” Another cardiac arrest survivor recipient, Lee from Devon, was just weeks away from becoming a dad for the first time when he had a sudden cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning. His wife, Krystalla, found him on the bathroom floor and at eight months pregnant, frantically tried to save Lee’s life with CPR. Their daughter, Martha, was born while Lee was still recovering. He now lives with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which works like an internal defibrillator, to help prevent further cardiac arrests. Lee said: “When I’m having a bad day or Martha is testing boundaries, there are moments when I think I shouldn’t be too upset with her because I might not have lived to experience her.” Matt’s daughter Amalie, was born with transposition of the great arteries (TGA) and a ventricular septum defect. One complication of TGA is oxygen-poor blood gets pumped around the body rather than oxygen-rich blood. In order for a baby to survive, they must have surgery. This abnormality was discovered during the 20-week scan and specialists were able to diagnose her before she was born. Matt, from Corsham, Wiltshire, said: “The diagnosis came as a shock to us all. We were told our little daughter would have a fight on her hands in the first few weeks, so we faced an anxious wait. Luckily, we had lots of time to do our research about the condition before Amalie was born.” Amalie needed open heart surgery when she was just 18 days old and the operation was successfully performed by BHF Professor Massimo Caputo. She is now four and has been able to live a normal life but will require future check-ups. Her family have raised thousands of pounds for BHF. Dr Charmine Griffiths, Chief Executive of British Heart Foundation said: "With mounting numbers of families affected by heart and circulatory disease, Father's Day is a poignant time for so many. “My heartfelt thanks to Haute Florist for sharing the stories of these amazing dads who go above and beyond for BHF. Your support of our work over the years is greatly appreciated and I am so pleased to see this collaboration."