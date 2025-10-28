Festive savings, sustainable style, and hidden gems at Overgate Hospice’s Illingworth charity shop

As the festive season approaches, Overgate Hospice is inviting supporters and bargain hunters to visit its Illingworth Charity Shop, perfectly located in the heart of Illingworth, Halifax.

The store provides the perfect opportunity to uncover one-of-a-kind treasures while directly supporting the vital care of the Hospice. From thoughtful festive gifts and Secret Santa surprises to seasonal treats for yourself, the shop offers something special for everyone.

Adding an extra touch of festive sparkle, customers can enjoy 10% off all purchases when they present an official Overgate leaflet at the till. Leaflets can be collected in-store or requested directly from Overgate Hospice, with the offer available until the 31st of December, giving shoppers plenty of time to save while supporting patient care.

Deputy Head of Retail at Overgate Hospice, Sharon Quinn highlights the Hospice’s focus on sustainability this season, saying: “This winter, our team is shining a spotlight on sustainable fashion, encouraging shoppers to give pre-loved items a second life. Choosing second-hand not only supports our mission but also contributes to a greener, more environmentally conscious community. Also, with every purchase helping fund the care and support provided to families across Calderdale.”

Illingworth Overgate Charity Shop

Anyone wishing to collect a leaflet to claim their festive discount can find the Illingworth shop’s contact information below.

Location: 14 Bank Edge Road, Illingworth, HX2 8JU

Contact: 01422 246507

Website: www.overgatehospice.org.uk

