Final countdown! Grab your knitting needles for the innocent Big Knit and help older people in Calderdale & Kirklees

With one month to go until the deadline, Age UK needs the knitting ninjas of Calderdale & Kirklees to get stitching and craft as many little hats as possible by 1st July 2025 for the innocent Big Knit campaign.

Each little hat will be matched with an innocent smoothie bottle, which will go on sale from October 2025 in selected UK retailers. For every be-hatted smoothie sold, Age UK will receive 30p, helping to make a huge difference to the lives of older people.

The Big Knit campaign, which is delivered by innocent and Age UK, raises money to support older people most in need, with funds going towards Age UK’s vital information, advice and friendship. The money raised will also help Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees to fund our services and continue to support older people across the community.

Rachel Horner, Chief Officer of Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees said:“We are so grateful to everybody who has been knitting for the Big Knit so far this year, and now the hat deadline is nearly upon us, we’re putting out a final call to the woolly warriors of Calderdale & Kirklees to knit as many hats as possible before 1st July 2025.

Can you help Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees?

“These little hats really do make a huge difference, and it’s thanks to fundraising initiatives like the Big Knit that we’re able to continue providing our vital services and helping older people in the local community.”

Charlotte Wright, Senior Brand Manager at innocent drinks, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who has knitted or crocheted a hat to date for this year’s Big Knit. We are so appreciative of your support & the impact this has in helping Age UK make a positive difference. Whether you are a knitting pro or a novice, it’s still not too late to get involved. We can’t wait to see your woolly masterpieces on our smoothies bottles later in the year.”

There are exciting hat designs, including a cheeky monkey, fox cub, sheepish sheep and a unicorn, available to download now.

To find out more visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/bigknit or www.thebigknit.co.uk/knittingpatterns

Your hats could make a big difference.

For more information on The Big Knit contact Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees on 01422 252 040 or visit www.ageuk.org.uk/calderdaleandkirklees/get-involved/the-big-knit-2024/ Please send completed hats to Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees at 4-6 Woolshops, Halifax, HX1 1RJ by 1st July 2025.