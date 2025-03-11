Focus4Hope takes on two new trustees

Brighouse charity Focus4Hope (F4H) is proud to announce the appointment of two new trustees, Zoe Hands and Mike Webb, to its board. This strategic move brings valuable new expertise to the team, supporting its continued growth and meeting the increasing demand for its services.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Focus4Hope supports some of the most vulnerable people in the community, serving the Calderdale area and beyond. With demand intensifying for their social supermarket service and Hub4Hope safe space, Focus4Hope continues to develop its expansion strategy, in a bid to help as many people as possible.

“We’re finding that more and more people are relying on our services, and with that comes an even greater responsibility to our community. We need to keep being innovative, finding effective ways to support to those who need it most,” says Louise Reed, Founder and CEO of Focus4Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Hands, Sales Leader at the Leeds Marriott, brings a wealth of corporate sector connections that will help Focus4Hope increase support from the business community. A dedicated advocate of the charity for several years, Zoe actively participates in feeding the homeless in Leeds and facilitates the donation of warm clothing and repurposing of lost property, directly supporting those living on the streets.

Mike Wood

Mike Webb, a retired solicitor, will contribute his extensive legal expertise, ensuring that the charity remains fully compliant with legal requirements. His appointment marks the first time Focus4Hope has had a legal specialist on its Board of Trustees, further strengthening the charity’s governance and operational framework.

“I was absolutely over the moon when the team at Focus4Hope selected me as one of their new trustees. I’ve always been a huge supporter of their work, contributing where I could – but there’s always more that can be done. Now I’m working directly with Mike and the other trustees, I hope that Focus4Hope’s impact will be amplified, paving the way for yet more positive changes” explains Zoe Hands.

These appointments come at a crucial time, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact vulnerable communities. With rising fuel bills, Focus4Hope has recently been designated as a 'Centre for Warmth' in partnership with Northern Gas Network, further solidifying its reputation as a provider of essential support to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2024 was a special year for Focus4Hope. The charity celebrated its eighth anniversary and received an incredible £266,671.00 grant from the National Lottery Fund. Louise Reed noted, “This support from the National Lottery’s Community Fund gives us security and ambition to keep doing what we can, reaching more people and offering our support.”

Zoe and Founder Louise at Yorkshire Business Woman Awards.

For more information about Focus4Hope and how to support its mission, please visit their website. Volunteering opportunities are always available, and there’s a full calendar of events lined up for 2025.

About Focus4HopeFocus4

Hope is a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals, including the homeless, elderly, and those facing hardship. Through various initiatives, the charity provides essential supplies, outreach programs, and community support to those in need.