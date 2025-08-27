Friends to take 15,000ft leap for Overgate’s Big Build Appeal

Rebecca Brougham and her close friend Nicola Clegg will take part in the Big Leap on September 27, aiming to raise an incredible £5,000 to support the specialist care provided by Overgate. The pair will sky dive from 15,000ft and reach speeds of up to 120mph! All proceeds raised will go towards Overgate’s Big Build Appeal, funding a new state-of-the-art hospice facility to meet the growing needs of the Calderdale community.

For Rebecca, the challenge is deeply personal. Her mum, Kathleen, spent her final weeks at Overgate, where the team cared for her with compassion and warmth.

“Overgate made Mum feel completely at home,” Rebecca said. “They always managed to put a smile on her face and made sure she had her daily coffee and cake. I don’t know what we would have done without the care and kindness we received.”

Rebecca’s decision to take part in the Big Leap comes not only from her experience with her mum, but also from her own health journey. In the midst of supporting her mum, Rebecca was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer which had spread to her liver. She underwent emergency surgery and gruelling chemotherapy and now has a tumour on her liver and para aortic lymph node metastatic disease.

Rebecca & Nicola

She explained: “Knowing that Overgate will be there for me and my family when we need them is a huge relief. I’m raising money in honour of my Mum, but also for every single person who has ever needed the Hospice’s care and for everyone who will need it in the years to come.”

Standing alongside her, Nic will also be taking the leap. She said: “I’m doing the Big Leap for Rebecca – she is one of the bravest people I’ve ever met. She has been through so much and still manages to have a smile on her face. Being part of Rebecca and her mum’s journey really opened my eyes to just how special Overgate is.”

Overgate Hospice must raise over £5.4 million every year to provide its services, with the majority coming from donations and fundraising events like the Big Leap. Rebecca and Nic’s efforts will help ensure that more families can continue to benefit from the Hospice’s vital care.

If you’d like to support Rebecca and Nic’s incredible challenge please visit: Bekii Lou is fundraising for Overgate Hospice

Rebecca’s full story will be published in Overgate’s Winter Newsletter, due to be published in early November.