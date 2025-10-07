From summit to support: Overgate staff conquer Ben Nevis for Overgate Hospice

Organised by Global Adventure Challenges, the team faced steep climbs and harsh weather conditions, yet their perseverance never wavered. Upon reaching the summit, they exchanged smiles, cheers, and a profound sense of shared accomplishment, embodying true teamwork and grit.

But the climb was only part of the story. In the weeks leading up to the challenge, the team demonstrated remarkable creativity and dedication through fundraising efforts—hosting bake sales, tombolas, and a variety of events that captured the community’s support for the hospice.

Ellis King, a member of the Overgate fundraising team who took on the challenge, reflected on the experience: “It was cold, wet, and exhausting—but absolutely worth every moment. From baking cakes to scaling snowy slopes, this journey was about so much more than the climb itself. It’s an unforgettable memory and a testament to our commitment to Overgate Hospice.”

The funds raised will directly support the Big Build Appeal, helping to build a new Hospice for Calderdale.

Rebecca Ryan, Head of Fundraising and Marketing at Overgate Hospice, praised the team’s efforts: “We couldn’t be prouder—not only for braving the freezing temperatures and snow but for the passion and hard work they invested in fundraising. Their dedication truly reflects the spirit of Overgate and will make a meaningful difference to the future of hospice care for the Calderdale community”

After conquering the physically and emotionally demanding ascent, the team gathered in Fort William to celebrate their achievement, reflecting on the strong bonds formed and the impact of their efforts.

“We literally leaned on each other throughout the climb,” Ellis added. “The weather tested us, but our team spirit was unbreakable. I’ve never been prouder to be part of Overgate.