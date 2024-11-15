Funding Joy for St Thomas, Greetland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twelve churches from across Yorkshire are celebrating this month after receiving just under £80,000 from the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust, a charity that helps churches in Yorkshire to preserve and repair their buildings through offering grants for repairs and maintenance.

The funding was awarded to a range of church and chapels from all corners of the region, from Hornsea to Halifax and Leyburn to Bradford, and included Methodist chapels, United Reformed and Church of England churches.

One of the churches to receive funding is St Thomas at Greetland, awarded £8000 towards the restoration of the West Window. In 2021 an inspection of the church highlighted work was needed to strengthen the stone columns. The storms in January 2022 then caused more damage and made the window unsafe and a fundraising campaign began. The funding awarded by the YHCT will help ensure the repairs can be undertaken and the window restored to its former glory.

St Thomas’ is a much loved and well used church at centre of the community, hosting a range of local groups as well as several fundraising concerts, including a local signing choir, an Amy Winehouse tribute and a concert with the Project Colt Choir, a local support service for people living with and recovering from addictions.

The church also puts on the very special annual Lights of Love service, which has been running for over 10 years. Set up by a local family who lost their child, this poignant event sees tea lights placed on every grave in the graveyard and lit up for an outdoor service, to reflect and remember all the people buried there.

Fiona Ellam, Churchwarden at St Thomas’ said: “We are delighted to be receiving this funding from the YHCT. It is a real boost to our fundraising efforts, meaning we can address the urgent repairs needed to restore the beautiful West Window and provide thicker glass and support bars, ensuring it continues to provide beautiful light in the building and be preserved for many generations."

Tom Ramsden, Chairman of the YHCT said: “Yorkshire is home to many of the most important churches in the United Kingdom: They dominate the landscape, they are vital to the life of many communities, and they are full of the treasures of our heritage. Trustees were delighted to award funding to such a wide range of churches from all across the region and are delighted to help these much loved places of worship secure their future for generations to come.”

A list of the grants awarded can be found here https://www.yhct.org.uk/funding-news-october-2024/