Getting over the line for Overgate Hospice

Earlier this month under overcast skies in Elland a group of us gathered to witness a momentous occasion. After a huge amount of hard work and fundraising the first shiny spades went into the ground in the garden of Overgate Hospice, marking the start of a brand-new building which will completely transform care for local patients with life-limiting illnesses. You could feel the emotion in the air as Chief Executive Tracey Wilcocks talked about their journey, and the tireless determination of so many people to give patients and their families the hospice they deserve.

It was one of those moments I felt incredibly proud to be standing there as your MP. Hospice care is something we all are aware of, but don’t necessarily know what is involved until we need it for ourselves or someone we love. In my former life as a councillor with responsibility for adult social care I got to know the work of Overgate well, and it was one of my very first visits after the election. As soon as you step through the door you instantly notice the warm, caring atmosphere. Overgate patients have a wide range of life-limiting conditions, not just cancer. Some are admitted as inpatients with complex needs that cannot be met in hospital or the community, but many others access the day hospice service for years. The care they provide extends far beyond relieving pain. At Overgate they care for the whole person and their family too. I know from my own experience what it is to need to support a family member at the end of life, and how grateful you feel to charities there to help.

Overgate launched the Big Build Appeal in April 2024 with the bold goal of raising £12.75 million to fund a state-of-the-art inpatient unit of 16 private ensuite rooms, specially designed to provide dignified care for patients with terminal illnesses. There will also be facilities for families to stay overnight and spend time together. I am tremendously proud that less than a year later, the people of Calderdale have donated so generously that this dream is close to becoming a reality. I am also proud that just before Christmas the Labour government announced the biggest investment in hospices in a generation, £100 million this year and next as well as an additional £26 million for children’s hospices. This is part of a move to shift healthcare out of hospitals into the community, something I advocate for often in my work on the Health Select Committee in Parliament.

Whilst Overgate have made tremendous progress towards their fundraising goal in one short year I want to play my part in getting them over the line. In recent months I have pounding the pavements of Westminster and running over the moors of Calder Valley in training for the London marathon in April. I would be incredibly honoured if you would consider sponsoring me and help Overgate build something that is so valuable for all of us. What they give people is time and comfort, and there is nothing more precious or important than time with special people we love.

You can sponsor me here: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/josh-fenton-glynn