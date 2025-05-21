Halifax bar and restaurant Next Level set to host free reggae event

A REGGAE event celebrating flavours of the Caribbean is coming to Halifax - and entry is totally free.

Next Level in Dean Clough will host ‘Reggae Day’ on Saturday, June 7 - where people can enjoy live music, food and cocktails.

Traditional Jamaican dishes will be served up by a food truck while steel drum band Island Boys provide the perfect soundtrack in the outdoor pergola from midday.

As the good vibes flow, there will be the chance to sip on rum cocktails while listening to the best reggae anthems.

From 7pm, tribute band Love Generation are set to fill the dancefloor as they perform Bob Marley classics and golden-age reggae hits until late.

A competition for ‘best dressed’ will give people the chance to win a free meal for four at Next Level.

Entry is free from 12pm until late and no tickets are required.

Director Alex Biggart said: “We can’t wait to welcome people through the doors for the first ever reggae event as we turn our corner of Yorkshire into the Caribbean for the day.

“It promises to be a wonderful event with some great live music and delicious food on offer.”

Next Level is a retro arcade gaming bar and restaurant and has recently reopened after a refurbishment.

For more information visit https://nextlevel.bar/