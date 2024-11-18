Halifax Bikers receive King's Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of volunteer motorcyclists from Halifax have been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary in recognition of their live-saving night-time and weekend service.The King's Award for Voluntary Service (previously Queen's Award for Voluntary Service) is the highest award given to UK volunteer groups, being equivalent to the MBE. The prestigious award recognises exceptional work done by volunteer groups in their communities.

Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes provide a free of charge, out of hours urgent transportation service by Advanced-Qualified, volunteer motorcyclists.

The West Yorkshire charity urgently transport – within one hour, Blood and Pathology Specimen Samples, Controlled medications, Donated Breast Milk for Special Care Baby Units and other vital supplies for Hospitals and Hospices throughout Yorkshire

Whiteknights Volunteer Riders raise a glass in celebration

Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bike Chairman of Trustees, Andrew Foster said, “We are the only Voluntary Blood Bike group to receive the award this year, Since the creation of our Charity in 2008, we have grown to having 60 volunteer bikers, three riders are on duty every day of the year.

“We now respond to over 3000 call-outs every year and also participate in national relays with other neighbouring Blood Bike Groups. We believe our urgent delivery service saves the NHS £100,000 each year in transport costs.

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious award – all our Whiteknights’ volunteer riders, past and present should be extremely proud of what our small charity has achieved to benefit the care of Yorkshire patients.”

Pictured at Calderdale Royal Hospital are: Whiteknights Andrew Foster, Neil Clarkson, Tony Bradley with, Sister Jackie Price, Victoria Iggleden and James Barrington.