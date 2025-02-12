Halifax chocolate expert teaches blind society members how to fully experience chocolate at SocialEyes event"

Chocolate is heaven to many of us: a well-deserved treat, a pick me up, a reward, but are we truly experiencing chocolate in all its glory? Members of Halifax Society for the Blind were joined at the weekly SocialEyes group by chocolate experts who took them on a tasty learning journey to show them the proper way to eat and enjoy chocolate.

Jackie Rawnsley opened The Chocolate Box; a small independent, family-run business based in the unique setting of the Piece Hall, Halifax, in 2017 when the Piece Hall was re-opened. This lovely slice of chocolate heaven offers quality Belgium chocolates and handmade English chocolates as well an array of novelty chocolate gifts. Following the success of this shop. Jackie went on to open a second shop in Westgate in June 2022.

The SocialEyes group is a new group to Halifax Society for the Blind and was created following a survey which identified that members wanted the opportunity to try things they would not normally do. Past Activities have included visiting the Pottery Cafe, a visit from Rik at the Jam Shack and a talk from blind veteran Simon Brown.

Jackie generously arranged for Bill, one of her knowledgeable chocolate suppliers from House of Sarunds, to come along and share some of his expertise and experience which included finding out about how our different senses can increase the experience and enjoyment of tasting chocolate. Members were also treated to some delicious samples brought along by Jackie and Bill.

Jackie at The Chocolate Box

As a charity, Halifax Society for the Blind is reliant on the generosity of businesses and organisations to help us continue delivering a wide range of services. If you are involved with a business or an organisation and feel you could offer an exciting activity to our groups, please contact the office on 01422 352383.