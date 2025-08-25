Halifax Church Switch

A former Protestant community in Ovenden, Hope Church, is about to become St Hilda's Orthodox Church over the weekend of September 6 and 7.

The Pastor, Doug Clark, began the journey with his community to Orthodox Christianity over two years ago. Last year preparations began in earnest under the care of Father Gregory Hallam, appointed by his Archbishop Silouan, for this purpose. Doug is being ordained a deacon on 7th September at St Malachy's Catholic Church, who are kindly sharing their building with this new English language Orthodox mission.

The Orthodox Church is expanding rapidly in the UK but not many people know much in detail about this Christian community. Those who do may have encountered it on holiday in Greece or eastern Europe. In the UK, until recently, the majority of Orthodox churches have served people from a particular culture and language, often having settled here generations ago. Today the Orthodox Church is reaching out to all peoples and is increasingly using English in its services.

It is perhaps not surprising then that Hope Church and its Pastor, Doug Clark, should have sought out the Orthodox Church of Antioch which has pioneered this approach since the mid 1990's. Father Gregory Hallam, the priest in charge, himself was received 30 years ago and declares himself delighted to help a new generation discover Orthodox Christianity in a language understood by all.