Halifax Civic Trust - Thanks Gwyneth Crawley

On 20th May 2025 Gwyneth Crawley was presented with an Award as an Honorary Advisor to Halifax Civic Trust in recognition of her many years of contribution to the Trust.

Alan Goodrum thanked Gwyneth on behalf of Halifax Civic Trust acknowledging her active involvement bringing many new projects to life including the Wakefield Gate, Woolshops and Moot Hall projects.

The two films she was involved in making and appearing in have reached over 10,000 views on YouTube.

Gwyneth was stepping down from active committee work but would continue in an advisory role.