Halifax colleagues to hold event to help navigate cost of living challenges

Colleagues from the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Halifax are holding an event to help to give support and information to people who may be facing cost of living challenges.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is open to members of the public as well as Yorkshire Building Society customers and will take place at the Halifax branch on Corn Market from 10.30am to 12pm on Wednesday 4th June. It will include representatives from Citizens Advice and Calderdale Council, and the branch team will also be on hand to help guide people who may have money worries to further help and support.

As part of a unique collaboration between Citizens Advice and Yorkshire Building Society, an adviser from Citizens Advice is available for appointments at the Halifax branch one day a week, and the service is open to everyone, not just Yorkshire Building Society members. An adviser from Citizens Advice will be present at the cost of living event to give more details about the service and book appointments for people who may need further help and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research from Yorkshire Building Society suggests that in the last six months, almost half of UK adults (47%) have felt stressed about their financial situation, including 15% who say they have been very stressed, a similar amount (48%) said they were worried that their outgoings might become higher than their income. Of those who were stressed about their finances, 85% said it affected their mental health.

The team at Yorkshire Building in Halifax are holding an event to help people navigate cost of living challenges.

Lizzie Szpara, branch manager at the Halifax branch of Yorkshire Building Society said: “We understand that many people in our community continue to face cost of living challenges, and hope that our event helps to offer a helping hand to people who may be struggling.

“Representatives from Calderdale Council and Citizens Advice will be at the event, and our branch team will also be on hand to help guide people to further resources that can help.

“Talking about money worries and seeking out help can be the first steps to helping improve challenging financial situations, so we hope that our cost of living event will provide practical help to people in our community who need a helping hand.”

For more information about the event, please contact the Halifax branch on 01422 229168.