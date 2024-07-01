Halifax entrepreneur appointed Rotary’s District Governor for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
The 73-year-old from Halifax officially assumed leadership on July 1.
The role will see him oversee 92 Rotary Clubs, made up of more than 2,000 members, with the aim of fostering increased community engagement and supporting local community projects.
He is already preparing to host a visit to Bradford next March by Rotary International President, Stephanie Urchick, when she will learn about a number of Rotary projects underway in Bradford’s inner city areas, promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion.
Greenwood's entrepreneurial journey spans decades, marked by notable achievements. Since 2009 he has owned and operated Ovenu Bradford and Ovenu Halifax, providing more than 25,000 oven cleans to satisfied customers.
Prior to this he founded a steel company in 1985 which he sold in 2005 to an Indian steel conglomerate subsequently establishing Axel's Trading Company, a global trading enterprise specialising in wire, chemicals, electronic components, and clothing.
Despite his busy schedule, he has remained an active member of Bradford West Rotary Club since 2012.
He said: “Bradford won the coveted City of Culture 2025 award, and I am already working with a number of civic leaders to develop greater social and inter-generational cohesion. Rotary’s ethos of “Service above Self” is already being demonstrated in Bradford’s inner city where we have a growing number of 18 to 30-year-olds involved in project work, supported by people like myself acting as mentors.”
Rotary International, renowned as one of the world's largest humanitarian service organisations, operates in over 200 countries with a membership of 1.4 million. Its initiatives focus on improving water and sanitation, promoting women’s empowerment and education, and contributing to the eradication of polio, among other endeavours.
Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise, added: “Richard’s appointment as District Governor underscores his deep commitment to community service. His entrepreneurial expertise will undoubtedly enrich his leadership within the Rotary organisation, fostering greater impact and outreach.”
