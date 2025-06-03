Halifax families to benefit from epic cycle ride

A Halifax charity is set to benefit from a remarkable fundraising effort, with help from Kelly Sirmond, Nissan Renault Divisional Hub Admin Manager, and the support of Vertu Nissan Halifax and Vertu Renault Leicester.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 31st May to 7th June, a group of fundraisers will take on the Northumberland 250 – a scenic but demanding cycling route around the coast, countryside and castles of the county. The team will cycle approximately 50 miles a day over five days in aid of Mothershare, a Halifax-based charity that supports vulnerable babies, children and families across the region.

The group aims to raise £3,000 to help the charity continue providing essentials such as underwear, bottles, dummies, nappies, wipes, cot mattresses, safety gates and sterilisers – items many families in crisis simply cannot afford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly explained: “Mothershare believes no child should ever have to wear used underwear and it provides new essentials with dignity and compassion. But with the cost of living and running a charity rising every year, from turning on the lights to paying rent, it is always in need of support. This challenge is about raising awareness and funds, and I’m so proud of the team taking part.”

Vertu colleagues and cyclists with the support car and van

The charity bike ride is receiving logistical support from Vertu, with Vertu Nissan Halifax and Vertu Renault Leicester supplying a car and van to assist the team throughout their journey.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: “Kelly’s commitment to Mothershare is genuinely inspiring, and we’re delighted to support her and the team in this fantastic effort. At Vertu, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and this ride embodies that spirit perfectly.”

To donate and support the team’s efforts, visit

https://localgiving.org/fundraising/Northumberland-250-miles-bike-ride?fbclid=IwY2xjawKRXiZleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHg6XAYwm8_64sC_0qAfLwbRxzeqUvnNaLDaNck34X8isWjlbwT7oLTHvO5Qi_aem_y3RqhyKjhtVj2R1GJqFqKQ