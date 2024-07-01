HALIFAX FIRMS’ TREBLE AT ENERGY EFFICIENCY AWARDS

By Gordon WalkerContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 15:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Three Halifax firms picked up prizes at the Yorkshire & Humberside Energy Efficiency Awards.

Yes Energy Solutions, of Holywell Green, won the Vulnerable Customer Support Organisation of the Year award.

Together Housing Group, of Bull Green, took the Housing Association/Landlord of the Year award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Sol PV Group, of Hebden Bridge, won the Solar PV Installer & Contractor of the Year award.

Members of the SOL PV Group with their trophyMembers of the SOL PV Group with their trophy
Members of the SOL PV Group with their trophy

There were 12 categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony on June 27th at the Leeds Marriott Hotel attended by individuals and companies throughout Yorkshire and Humberside that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “This is our 10thanniversary, and we think it’s more important than ever that we continue to honour companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry, carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. The work that they do - helping people save energy, reduce bills and help the environment - is key to all our futures.”

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “All our winners and nominees are at the sharp end of the industry, and they thoroughly deserve the recognition they receive at our awards. In the 10 years we have been running them, the standard keeps increasing each year. Continued development and growth are essential for our industry as we navigate challenging times now, and in the immediate future.”

Further information on the awards is available at www.energyefficiencyawards.co.uk

Related topics:HalifaxTogether Housing Group

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.