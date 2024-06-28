Halifax label opens doors for youth

The launch of a new record label in Halifax provides a welcome release for local talent.

New Halifax-based label, CC Records, aims to open doors for emerging music acts with their debut release. Out today, the ‘Levelling Up’ EP features five artists from West Yorkshire’s Calderdale region in the United Kingdom.The tracklist includes Josh Claridge's metal rollercoaster "Euphoria" featuring Haze1R, drum‘n‘bass banger "Selfish" by Haze1R, trap tnuggets "Surfing" and "All Alone" by liljpwrld and ProdByLC, and Zahara Dollard's chilltronica piece "Apple Peach."All profits benefit the Funzi and Bodo Trust, aiding communities in Kenya with education, healthcare, and economic support. The EP is available exclusively on Bandcamp to maximize charitable contributions.Listen to the songs by following this: linkhttps://ccrecordscalderdale.bandcamp.com/album/levelling-up