Halifax label opens doors for youth
and live on Freeview channel 276
New Halifax-based label, CC Records, aims to open doors for emerging music acts with their debut release. Out today, the ‘Levelling Up’ EP features five artists from West Yorkshire’s Calderdale region in the United Kingdom.The tracklist includes Josh Claridge's metal rollercoaster "Euphoria" featuring Haze1R, drum‘n‘bass banger "Selfish" by Haze1R, trap tnuggets "Surfing" and "All Alone" by liljpwrld and ProdByLC, and Zahara Dollard's chilltronica piece "Apple Peach."All profits benefit the Funzi and Bodo Trust, aiding communities in Kenya with education, healthcare, and economic support. The EP is available exclusively on Bandcamp to maximize charitable contributions.Listen to the songs by following this: linkhttps://ccrecordscalderdale.bandcamp.com/album/levelling-up
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.