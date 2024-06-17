Halifax Light Opera Society Juniors honoured with prestigious award for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr
The Councillor's Youth Award is presented to a society whose performance left a lasting impression on the Councillor. The criteria go beyond selecting the best show; it acknowledges the overall production that made the Councillor think, "Wow - that was good theatre." It is a production that isn't quickly forgotten and one that overcame various challenges, whether during rehearsals or in the show itself.
The Geoff Whitfield Salver, an accolade specifically for youth productions, recognises exceptional talent and dedication. The councillor commended the outstanding performances in both principal roles and the chorus, proving that age is no barrier to delivering a powerful and memorable theatre experience.
About Halifax Light Opera Society Juniors
Established in 1975, HLOSJ is a charity based in the Halifax area dedicated to providing children with the opportunity to perform in musicals. The society is run by volunteers, most of whom have a fond connection to the organization in one way or another. HLOSJ's mission is to help children develop their skills through workshops and concerts, build confidence through performing in shows, and most importantly, have fun and forge life-long friendships.
HLOSJ invites children aged 8 to 18 who love acting, singing, and dancing to join their vibrant community. The society rehearses from September through to February for musicals performed at The Halifax Playhouse Theatre. The next production will be Oliver! with the launch night scheduled for Monday, September 2, 2024. Interested individuals are encouraged to register their interest now for more information and potential get-togethers over the summer by emailing [email protected].
For more information about HLOSJ, upcoming events, and how to get involved, please visit their website or follow them on social media.
