Halifax man climbs Scammonden Steps 150 times for Andy's Man Club

Stephen Oleksewycz completes remarkable achievement of climbing the Scammonden Dam steps 150 times consecutively. This feat is a testament to extraordinary determination, physical endurance, and unwavering perseverance raising funds for an amazing charity

Stephen Oleksewycz started this unbelievable challenge at 3am on January 2 and completed the final assent at 7.30pm on Sunday January. The challenge was the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest 1.5 times, covering 185km and climbing 79,000 steps.

Stephen spoke about the challenge and why he decided to undertake such a phenomenal feat "I wanted to create some well needed awareness for mental health struggles in general for this latest challenge of mine, I decided to do it on January 2 to start the new year on a positive and show all those struggling out there that adversity is not the end, it's only the start to making us stronger and go on to more special things in the future. I have first hand knowledge of this after a terrible couple of years, being taken to the absolute brink of despair. I have fought back and this challenge was just another piece of the jigsaw.

Those that know Scammonden steps will know the difficulty climbing them just once, located on the M62 they have been made famous for many fitness fanatics and those in general just wanting to give them ago.

The unforgiving Scammonden Steps!

Stephen set the challenge of completing 150 times to break his previous record set in 2021 completing back then 105 times to raise awareness for male suicide rates.

Speaking about the difficulties of the challenge this time around Stephen continued " I knew the hell of earth I endured in 2021 to complete the 105 so I knew what was coming, but I'm in better shape physically and mentally now so I knew i could do more and set a new record. What I did not account for was the horrific blizzard type conditions for the last two days, I got to lap 126 and nearly had to call it a day, not just because of the weather but because I was suffering from severe shin splints! I managed to really search my soul to continue and managed to get the job done raising some much needed funds for Andys Man Club and awareness at the same time. I am proud of the amount raised and am sure it will help to save other lives and allow the charity to continue to do the amazing work they do all over the UK."

"I would like to say a huge thank you to the whole community for the amazing support on and offline, it was truly amazing and really pushed me on to complete what seemed impossible a one point. I look forward now to 2025 and an exciting new year, I will soon be announcing my world record attempt completing the most ascents and descents of the National 3 peaks in seven days, more news on that soon, follow my social media 'Stephen Olexy'