Halifax Man to Climb UK 3 National Peaks each equivilant height of Mount Everest for Charity

Stephen Oleksewycz will attempted to climb the 3 highest mountains in the UK, each equivalent height of Mount Everest! That equates to 26,000 metres in elevation and 300km in distance, all completed in less then 1 week!

On the 18th September at 5am Halifax man Stephen Oleksewycz will attempt a challenge which has never been completed before in order to raise awareness and funds for the Naomi Gough foundation who are based in Brighouse.

Stephen is attempting the challenge on the back of his own adversity of being sent to Prison last August for Business related mistakes he made 7 years ago in 2016.

Speaking about the challenge Stephen says "Last year was a big shock for me and my family, i was sent to prison for commercial mistakes made in 2016, the judge ignored pages of mitigation to pass down a custodial sentence which has taken my whole life to the brink,

Stephen completed 9 peaks of Scafell Pike in 2022, so knows the challenges to come!

"I decided that upon release i wanted to do something which would seem impossible but also prove to my Children that no matter what happens in life we must always get back up and keep moving forward, we must never give up, I wanted to do aim to do something positive and at the same time give back to an amazing cause which is the Naomi Gough foundation"

The challenge will begin next week and updates will be shown across social media search (Stephen Olexy) and you can find full information on the challenge on the Just Giving page which can be found here https://www.justgiving.com/page/everest3nationalpeaks2024-1720534795332?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Feverest3nationalpeaks2024-1720534795332&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share