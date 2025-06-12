Halifax Society for the Blind celebrates Volunteers Week 2025 with Open Day and special thank you events

Halifax Society for the Blind (HSB), a local charity supporting those living with sight loss in Calderdale and its surrounding areas, marked Volunteers Week 2025 with a full programme of events celebrating the amazing volunteer team and offering the opportunity for new recruits to find out more about the opportunities available.

On Wednesday 4th June HSB held an Open Day inviting prospective volunteers to come along for a tour of the town centre premises, meet existing volunteers to chat about their experiences and explore the various volunteering opportunities available. The day was filled with chat and laughter as current and future volunteers came together with the shared interest of volunteering for the Charity.

Current volunteers were invited along to a celebration day on Friday 6th June. This day was a special thank you to our volunteer family for all the time and contribution they offer in a voluntary capacity to Halifax Society for the Blind.

The day started with welcome drinks and breakfast. Volunteers then took part in some fun activities including a treasure hunt before heading to Halifax Town Hall where Halifax Heritage had kindly arranged a tour. The tour also included a visit to the Mayoral Parlour where volunteers were presented with thank you certificates by Christine Harris, the Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire before enjoying a delightful afternoon tea.

Halifax Society for the Blind is incredibly grateful to every single one of their volunteers. The Society would not be able to provide the range of services and activities we do for those living with sight loss in Calderdale without our volunteers. If you have some time to spare and would like to find out more about how you can help, please visit our website www.halifaxblindsociety.org.uk, call the office on 01422 352383 or visit our centre at 7 Southgate, Halifax, HX1 1DL.