Halifax Society for the Blind complete Virtual Route 66 Fundraising Walking Challenge

Halifax Society for the Blind were supported by members, volunteers, staff, family and friends to achieve a Virtual Route 66 Fundraising Walking Challenge. Members, staff and volunteers collectively walked the whole of the Route 66 in 50 days, raising funds along the way.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Society for the Blind, established in 1888, is a local charity offering practical and emotional support to those living with sight loss in Calderdale and the surrounding areas. In 2023 the Halifax Society for the Blind moved into a modern and accessible property specifically designed to meet the needs, and enhance the opportunities, available to the Society’s members.

The building includes a Sight Centre which provides equipment and an information drop-in service, giving members the opportunity to test and use new equipment and, where appropriate, seek advice and support. In addition, the premises provides a social engagement café area where individuals and groups can meet and socialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground floor also hosts a Technology Studio which offers digital access and technology support catered to member’s needs. Alongside the practical support Halifax Society for the Blind offer a range of social opportunities group activities and a Friends on the Phone befriending service.

Participants gathered outside our centre at the end of our Walking Challenge

As a Charity, Halifax Society for the Blind is reliant on grants, legacies donations and the fundraising efforts of its members and volunteers.

In the hope of developing further the services we can offer at our premises on Southgate the Society wanted to undertake a fund raising challenge that was accessible to its visually impaired members and volunteers, this has culminated in the decision to hold a Walking Challenge. The final day of the challenge was the 19th May 2025. Participants of the challenge met at 10am at the top of Westgate Arcade and walked the final few steps together into our centre and celebrated our collective achievements.

We are keen to raise as much money as possible to assist local residents living with visual impairment and to raise the profile of the Society and the valuable work it undertakes. If you would like to make a donation towards our fundraising efforts you can visit our JustGiving page, visit our website or call into the centre.