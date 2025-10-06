Halifax Society for the Blind unveils fresh rebrand as "Sight Support Calderdale"

A long-standing local charity has a new look and name to better reflect its growing role in the community. The Halifax Society for the Blind has officially rebranded as Sight Support Calderdale, a working name that marks a new chapter for the organisation while honouring its deep roots in the region.

The rebrand comes as part of a wider effort to modernise the charity’s image and more accurately represent the breadth of services it now provides to people with sight loss, not just in Halifax, but across the Calderdale area.

As part of the refresh, the organisation has introduced a new logo, updated signage, a contemporary colour palette, and branded merchandise to ensure a consistent and professional identity across all public-facing materials.

Despite the updated look and name, the charity’s core mission remains unchanged.

The new look

“Our values, our dedication, and our commitment to the visually impaired community remain at the heart of everything we do,” said Faye Herbert, Chief Officer. “This rebrand simply reflects who we are today and where we are going. We are supporting more people than ever, across a wider area, and offering a much broader range of services.”

Founded as the Halifax Society for the Blind, the organisation has been supporting individuals with sight loss for over a century. The move to Sight Support Calderdale helps position the charity for future growth while continuing to build on its strong local heritage.

The team invites the community to visit their updated website and social media channels to explore the new brand and find out more about the services available.