Halifax student completes Great Manchester Run for BHF in memory of grandma

A student from Luddendenfoot honoured her grandma’s memory by joining more than 600 British Heart Foundation (BHF) runners who took part in the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run on Sunday.

Millie Wright, 18, who attends Rochdale College, was among a field of 35,000 runners, who took on either the 10K or half marathon route through Manchester city centre. She completed the 13.1 mile course in two hours and raised funds for the BHF to fund lifesaving research into heart and circulatory disease.

Millie said: “I did the run for my grandma, Norma Lund, who we lost to heart and circulatory disease. She was a big inspiration to me, as she was very keen on crafts and crochet. I used a lot of her crochet items in my collage work which formed my art portfolio. It felt good to go out there and run for her

AJ Bell and the BHF partnered up in 2023 with a joint mission to help improve the nation’s heart health.

This year’s AJ Bell Great Manchester Run helped the charity to raise over £168,500 and rising, which will go towards finding new cures and treatments for the 7.6 million people in the UK currently living with heart and circulatory conditions.

Millie added: “Taking part in the 2025 AJ Bell Great Manchester Run for the British Heart Foundation (BHF), was such a huge challenge and an incredible experience. The atmosphere around the course was electric and it was amazing having so many people cheering me on, it made me even more determined to cross the finish line.

“The research that the BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases. I’m proud that I do as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”

Karen McDonnell, Senior Events Manager at the BHF, added: “The stories of why our amazing supporters take part in our events, never fail to inspire me. It was fantastic to see the passion and determination of over 600 BHF runners who took on the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run on Sunday. Together they’ve help raised an incredible £168,500 which will fund research to help revolutionise treatments and transform the lives of the 7.6 million of people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases.”

Take on an AJ Bell Great Run Series for British Heart Foundation: www.bhf.org.uk/AJBellGreatRuns