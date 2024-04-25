Halifax woman named as a finalist in learning disability awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every year, national not-for-profit support provider Dimensions runs the Learning Disability and Autism Leaders’ List Awards to put the spotlight on powerful people who are taking a lead in their lives and making things better for themselves and others.

Rachael was a finalist in the Advocacy, Policy and the Media category. She was nominated for this prestigious award in recognition of her outstanding work for Hft’s campaigning policies and taking a lead in her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past year or so, Rachael has thrown herself into advocacy work, taking every opportunity to speak up about the barriers faced by learning disabled people– particularly attitudinal barriers - in an effort to make change. She says: “I like to be an advocate for change and help to make things better for people.”

Rachael (right) with her mum, Caroline at Cineworld, O2.

She plays an important role in Hft’s allies’ group which helped the charity prepare to launch its new 10-year strategy earlier in April. She explains why she wanted to be a part of it: “I want to support people with a learning disability and help raise awareness.”

Rachael also attended the parliamentary launch of Hft’s campaign Voices for Our Future, speaking to MPs and Peers about one of the key issues, attitudes. She says: “It was amazing, I’d do it again if I could.”

She highlighted her own experiences of bullying and prejudice because of her learning disability, and eloquently explained to decision makers what she thought should change. Rachael felt it was important to make the trip to Westminster to highlight her experiences and call for change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, she has become an NHS Oliver McGowan trainer, helping to ensure that the needs of learning disabled adults are met by healthcare professionals.