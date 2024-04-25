Halifax woman named as a finalist in learning disability awards
Every year, national not-for-profit support provider Dimensions runs the Learning Disability and Autism Leaders’ List Awards to put the spotlight on powerful people who are taking a lead in their lives and making things better for themselves and others.
Rachael was a finalist in the Advocacy, Policy and the Media category. She was nominated for this prestigious award in recognition of her outstanding work for Hft’s campaigning policies and taking a lead in her life.
Over the past year or so, Rachael has thrown herself into advocacy work, taking every opportunity to speak up about the barriers faced by learning disabled people– particularly attitudinal barriers - in an effort to make change. She says: “I like to be an advocate for change and help to make things better for people.”
She plays an important role in Hft’s allies’ group which helped the charity prepare to launch its new 10-year strategy earlier in April. She explains why she wanted to be a part of it: “I want to support people with a learning disability and help raise awareness.”
Rachael also attended the parliamentary launch of Hft’s campaign Voices for Our Future, speaking to MPs and Peers about one of the key issues, attitudes. She says: “It was amazing, I’d do it again if I could.”
She highlighted her own experiences of bullying and prejudice because of her learning disability, and eloquently explained to decision makers what she thought should change. Rachael felt it was important to make the trip to Westminster to highlight her experiences and call for change.
Most recently, she has become an NHS Oliver McGowan trainer, helping to ensure that the needs of learning disabled adults are met by healthcare professionals.
Rachael explains how it feels to be a trainer: “It’s fantastic. Hopefully there will be more understanding for people with learning disabilities and autism.”