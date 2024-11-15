Happy clients at live right body wellness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our lovely client was so happy with her EMSELLA treatments she brought gifts for the team!

EMSELLA is a treatment for men and women to improve pelvic floor wellness, reducing leaks and incontinence.

Clients sit on our EMSELLA chair fully clothed for treatment, with 95% satisfaction rates and 75% reduction in pad usage. Better for overall well-being and the environment.

Learn more by visiting www.live-right-body-wellness.co.uk and visit us in The Old Court House in Halifax.