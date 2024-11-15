Happy clients at live right body wellness
Our lovely client was so happy with her EMSELLA treatments she brought gifts for the team!
EMSELLA is a treatment for men and women to improve pelvic floor wellness, reducing leaks and incontinence.
Clients sit on our EMSELLA chair fully clothed for treatment, with 95% satisfaction rates and 75% reduction in pad usage. Better for overall well-being and the environment.
