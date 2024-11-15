Happy clients at live right body wellness

By Amanda Coates
Contributor
Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:43 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Our lovely client was so happy with her EMSELLA treatments she brought gifts for the team!

EMSELLA is a treatment for men and women to improve pelvic floor wellness, reducing leaks and incontinence.

Clients sit on our EMSELLA chair fully clothed for treatment, with 95% satisfaction rates and 75% reduction in pad usage. Better for overall well-being and the environment.

Learn more by visiting www.live-right-body-wellness.co.uk and visit us in The Old Court House in Halifax.

Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice