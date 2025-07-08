Hearts Full of Hope: volunteer hides handmade hearts across Calderdale to raise funds for Overgate Hospice’s Big Build

A heartwarming new campaign is launching across Calderdale thanks to the creativity and kindness of Overgate Hospice volunteer, Kath Halstead.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kath, a long-time supporter and volunteer at Overgate, has crafted hundreds of heart-shaped fabric decorations – each handmade with care – and hidden them across the borough as part of a unique fundraising initiative. The hearts are free to find, and those who discover one are invited to make a donation to support Overgate’s Big Build Appeal – a major project to expand and modernise the Hospice’s facilities to better meet the needs of the Calderdale community.

The idea, which began during the pandemic, has blossomed into a community-wide project involving Hospice staff, patients, volunteers and friends. Many of the hearts have been lovingly hand-sewn by people attending Overgate’s community Hubs, including two supporters in Todmorden who together contributed over 300 hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kath said “I volunteer for Overgate and love to visit the Hubs and share my interest in crafts. People really seem to enjoy making little gifts or cards for loved ones, and we have a great time sharing stories and having fun. I’ve always loved heart shapes. During Covid, I made small hearts for people who were separated from their loved ones, and I remembered how much comfort they brought. That’s where the idea came from – to create and hide hearts around Calderdale to spread a little love and raise money for Overgate’s new Hospice building.”

Kath with the handmade hearts

Each heart is tagged with a message encouraging the finder to visit the Hospice’s website and donate if they’re able. The hope is that the surprise discovery of a heart will bring a smile – and inspire people to support the future of local Hospice care.

Rebecca Ryan, Head of Fundraising at Overgate Hospice, said: “Kath’s campaign is a beautiful reminder of how small acts of kindness can make a big difference. Her creativity and passion have brought people together and perfectly capture the spirit of Overgate. We are so grateful for her support – every heart found, and every donation made brings us one step closer to building the Hospice our community deserves.”

From 11th July, the hearts will begin appearing in towns and villages across Calderdale throughout the summer. Anyone who finds a heart is encouraged to share a photo on social media using the hashtag #SpreadtheloveforOvergate and to donate if they can, helping to spread the love even further.

To learn more about the Big Build Appeal or to donate, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk