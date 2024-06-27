Hebden Bridge Camera Club's Annual Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HEBDEN BRIDGE CAMERA CLUB ANNUAL EXHIBITION 2024

Saturday 24th August to Saturday 31st August. (Closed on Sunday)

This year’s exhibition will be taking place at the Town Hall, Hebden Bridge.

Spooky Woods by Jennifer Hartshorn. Winner 2023

The exhibition, which is a showcase for the work of all our members. It will open 10am-4pm from Saturday August 24 to Saturday August 31, (closed on Sunday August 25). There will be a wide variety of images, demonstrating different styles and techniques. Visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favourite images, which has proved to be so popular in previous years. The three winning images from last year’s exhibition will also be on display.

The Club usually meets at Hope Baptist Church, New Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8AD, every Wednesday evening at 7.45pm, from the beginning of September until the end of April. Some of these meetings are hybrid, with zoom as well as in-person. New members are always welcome. Please contact us through our website for details of a free trial of membership.

Each year the Club produces its own Hebden Bridge Calendar and the 2025 version will be available to be purchased locally. For more information, please visit https://hebdenbridgecc.co.uk/.

The winning entries of 2023 exhibition are are shown below:

1st: Jennifer Hartshorn Spooky Woods

2nd: Massimiliano Malisan Head On