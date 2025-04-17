Help for Ukraine from Calderdale

By Roman Suchyj
Contributor
Published 17th Apr 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 11:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A cheque for £257.63p was presented to Tim and Debbie Marsden of Huddersfield Humanitarian Aid who regularly take aid to war ravaged Ukraine.

Ukraine was invaded three years ago on the 24th of February 2022, by russia. Over six million people have fled to Europe since the full scale invasion. A proposed ceasefire has not been accepted by russia and daily attacks on Ukraine continue.

Money was raised earlier during the third anniversary commemorative event held at Halifax Minster organised by the Ukrainian Catholic Church and the local Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Lord Mayor, Anne Kingston, local MPs, Kate Dearden, Josh Fenton Glynn and Father Riy, we’re in attendance amongst other dignitaries.

Lord Mayor Anne Kingston, local MPs Kate Dearden, Josh Fenton Glyn and Father Riy.Lord Mayor Anne Kingston, local MPs Kate Dearden, Josh Fenton Glyn and Father Riy.
Lord Mayor Anne Kingston, local MPs Kate Dearden, Josh Fenton Glyn and Father Riy.

The Ukrainian Choir, Hearts Apart and Calder Valley Voices performed. Calder Valley Voices Choir sang a rendition of “Prayer for Ukraine.”

The cheque was delivered by Helen Denison and Sandra Adam’s delegates from the Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Related topics:UkraineCalderdaleMayorEuropeHalifax Minster
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice