Help for Ukraine from Calderdale
Ukraine was invaded three years ago on the 24th of February 2022, by russia. Over six million people have fled to Europe since the full scale invasion. A proposed ceasefire has not been accepted by russia and daily attacks on Ukraine continue.
Money was raised earlier during the third anniversary commemorative event held at Halifax Minster organised by the Ukrainian Catholic Church and the local Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.
The Lord Mayor, Anne Kingston, local MPs, Kate Dearden, Josh Fenton Glynn and Father Riy, we’re in attendance amongst other dignitaries.
The Ukrainian Choir, Hearts Apart and Calder Valley Voices performed. Calder Valley Voices Choir sang a rendition of “Prayer for Ukraine.”
The cheque was delivered by Helen Denison and Sandra Adam’s delegates from the Ukrainian Catholic Church.