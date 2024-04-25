Hole in one for charity
Janet Bentley, Past Lady Captain of Halifax Bradley Hall Golf Club (on the left), and Pam Middleton presented a cheque for £4001.70 to Kirkwood Hospice this week.
The funds were raised during Janet's year as Lady Captain - through a huge range of events including coffee and cake afternoon, cake decorating, an Easter egg hunt, auction, raffles - not to mention forfeits on the course for the whole golfing membership.
Janet said 'the Hospice does fantastic work for the whole community - and I have had personal experience of this with my own family. The Club have really rallied round to support this cause and with Pam alongside me, I am delighted to be able to present them with this cheque. Many thanks to everyone for their contributions.'