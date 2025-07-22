Hundreds get colourful for Overgate Hospice at annual Colour Run event

The event has already raised over £40,000, with more sponsorship still coming in – every donation helping Overgate continue providing vital care to patients and families across Calderdale.

Rebecca Marsden, events fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: “It was incredible to see so many people come together to get colourful for Overgate! From families and friends to colleagues, and even little ones in buggies – everyone brought such brilliant energy to the day.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who took part, especially in the heat. The atmosphere was amazing from start to finish.”

The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of local businesses, including Caravan Guard, the headline sponsor for this year’s run. RSA Insurance also joined the event as a supporting sponsor, helping to launch the new purple paint station, which quickly became a fan favourite.

The iconic paint stations were once again sponsored by a range of local businesses: Pink Station – MSL Property Care Management, Green Station – Brook Miller Mobility, Yellow Station – Ramsdens Solicitors and Blue Station – Hystat Systems.

Suzanne Benn, business partnerships manager at Overgate, added: “We’re so grateful to the local businesses that sponsored our Colour Run – not just for their generous sponsorship, but for getting stuck in on the day itself. From throwing paint to running as a team, their energy and enthusiasm helped make the event a vibrant, joyful celebration for everyone involved.

“Their support doesn’t just add colour to the course – it helps us deliver unforgettable events that raise vital funds for the care we provide at Overgate Hospice.”

A special thank you also goes to Expect Distribution, who stored and transported all the colour powder in the lead-up to the event and provided the stage truck that became the centrepiece of the event.

The hospice also expressed thanks to the team of volunteer photographers, who gave their time on the day to capture all the colour and fun.

To view the full gallery of photos from the event, visit Overgate Hospice’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OvergateHospice