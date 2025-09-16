Hundreds of 'Wicked Green' walkers light up the streets of Halifax for Overgate’s 2025 Midnight Walk

Overgate Hospice took over the iconic Piece Hall on Saturday night, when 987 walkers of all ages laced up and stepped out, honouring loved ones and supporting the vital care the Hospice provides to patients and their families.

This vibrant mix of familiar faces and new supporters created an uplifting atmosphere throughout the night.

Together, the community has already raised more than £68,000, with sponsorship still coming in. Every pound will make a huge difference to the local families cared for by Overgate Hospice, helping to ensure patients across Calderdale receive the vital, compassionate care they need when it matters most.

Rebecca Ryan, Head of Fundraising, Communications and Marketing at Overgate Hospice, said: “It was incredible to see so many people gather at the Piece Hall for this year’s Midnight Walk. The sight of the streets of Halifax glowing with a sea of green t-shirts was truly inspiring.

"We are especially grateful to the nearly 100 volunteers who gave up their evening to register walkers, marshal the route, and keep everyone safe – we simply couldn’t do it without them.

"The funds raised will have a direct and lasting impact on the families we care for here at Overgate, helping us to continue providing specialist end-of-life care and support to people across Calderdale.”

Long-time supporters Rosemount Estates returned as proud event sponsors, contributing to the night’s success.

A spokesperson from Rosemount Estates said: “We’re truly honoured to sponsor the Midnight Walk again. Having supported this event for many years, we are continually inspired by the strong community spirit it fosters.

"Seeing the streets and hills of Calderdale come alive with walkers rallying behind Overgate Hospice is truly magical. Overgate Hospice is a cornerstone of the Calderdale community, providing vital, compassionate care. We’re proud to support their mission.”

Overgate extended special thanks to all sponsors who made the event possible, including A-Safe, the T-Shirt sponsor for another year, and IFT Wealth Management Ltd, this year’s checkpoint sponsor.

Suzanne Benn, Overgate’s Business Partnerships Manager, expressed gratitude to local businesses sponsoring miles to keep walkers safe:

“A special thanks to two-mile sponsors Bluebird Care and MSL Property Care Services for marshalling and providing snacks, as well as McVitie’s Halifax for donating sweet treats. Your support made the evening truly memorable.”

All night long, a large digital screen displayed the Midnight Memory Wall, sharing heartfelt stories that celebrated love, remembrance, and community spirit.

Walkers were cheered across the finish line, welcomed with a well-earned medal, a warm drink and a bacon sandwich before heading home for some deserved rest.

The Midnight Walk has become one of Calderdale’s most loved fundraising events, and plans are already underway for 2026. To mark the success of this year’s walk, an early bird entry offer is now live – sign up for just £10 for one week only. With 100 walkers already signed up to take part, next year’s event is already shaping up to be another unforgettable night.