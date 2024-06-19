Jazz and Shakespeare at Halifax Minster!
This exciting event will take place on Saturday, July 6.
Music Director Anthony Gray said: ‘We’re delighted to again be part of the Summer Festival at Halifax Minster. This year’s programme features a selection of lighter music with the Little Jazz Mass and Madrigals by a ’contemporary hero of British Choral Music’, Bob Chilcott, as well as a folk song sequence by my good friend and colleague Guy Turner.
“We have been very lucky to welcome Guy to rehearsals to learn more about the music, originally written for Bingham Choral Society. We will be accompanied by the Halifax Jazz Trio, and I’m really looking forward to showcasing a different side to the singing abilities of this wonderful choir.”
The Minster is delighted to host the Halifax Choral Society as part of the Summer Festival, bringing live music into the Minster and showcasing the acoustics that only the Minster can provide.
Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber said: “This concert will be one of the many highlights of the Festival this year, and we continue to build a strong relationship between the Minster and Halifax Choral Society.”
The concert, which is a family occasion with under 18s admitted free, begins at 6.30pm; doors open at 6:00. Tickets (£15); are available from halifaxchoral.org or from the Minster shop.
For more details about the packed Summer Festival, which runs from June 27 to July 7, please visit https://halifaxminster.org.uk
Halifax Choral Society is a group of around 70 singers who come together to make music and have fun. Read more about the Society here: halifaxchoral.org
