Lighting Up Green For Mitochondrial Disease

The streets of Elland were aglow on Saturday September 21, as the community united for the "Mito Glow Walk," a special event held to raise awareness for mitochondrial disease.

The 4.5 mile walk, which began at My Mito Mission HQ and ended at the Wainhouse Tower, was a part of the global "Light Up for Mito" campaign during World Mitochondrial Disease Week.

Mitochondrial disease, or mito, is a genetic condition that affects the energy production and mitochondria, the cell's ‘battery packs’, leading to the breakdown of major organs and body functions. Affecting 1 in 5,000 people, mito is one of the most common genetic illnesses, yet it remains largely unknown, life-limiting, and without a treatment or cure. The ‘Light Up for Mito’ campaign aims to strengthen awareness for mitochondrial disease and importance of mitochondrial research, which could bring breakthroughs in many other common illnesses.

In the evening of the 21st, participants set off from My Mito Mission’s donated offices at KT Hydraulics , carrying their glow wands to their destination, Wainhouse Tower, which stood illuminated in green- the signature colour for mito. People of all ages and ability took part in the walk, including 4 families affected by mitochondrial disease, coming together to raise awareness for mito and support those affected by it.

My Mito Mission thanks Calderdale Council for their support in illuminating Wainhouse Tower green, as well as the Brighouse Rotary Club and Inner Wheel for their participation.